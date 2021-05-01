When I have fishermen on board who are new to offshore saltwater fishing, I always start off by telling them in order to catch Mahi everyone has to be on the lookout for B.O.B.s: 1) Birds On Bait, 2) Birds On Boards, and 3) Birds On Birds. I have found this simple explanation says it all ... to catch fish you first need to spot the birds!
On a recent trip, I had three “freshwater” fishermen down from Charlotte along with their friend Bob, who lives on the Little Torch Key. So I decided to modify my mantra a little and told my fishermen, “today we will be fishing with Bob and B.O.B.s.”
An experienced offshore fisherman, Bob was quick to use his well-trained eyes to assisted me in locating even the smallest group of birds. This skill is essential for bluewater fishing, especially in early spring when the mahi are widely scattered about in what is an immense ocean.
Bob also proved helpful in setting out and maintaining the lure pattern, as well as coaching the new fishermen on how to reel in their catch. As an experienced offshore fisherman, Bob didn’t hesitate to man the gaff and deftly pulled the biggest fish of the day over the gunnel!
Eventually, we found a crusty old log floating along in the current with a lone bird sitting on it (B.O.B. No. 2). As we trolled by we hooked up two mahi. The rest of the school of mahi left the shadow of the log and followed their hooked-up buddies to the boat so we quickly found ourselves surrounded by a school of mahi. Bob didn’t hesitate to start stowing the trolling gear and assisted the other fishermen in transitioning to spinning gear. This allowed me time to cut up some bait and start tossing out a few pieces of squid to keep the fish near the boat. This teamwork allowed us to bring more schoolie dolphin on the boat before they finally wised up and went deep.
On a typical day, I have to work the deck, drive the boat, and gaff the fish, so having Bob proved instrumental in finding and catching many of the mahi we caught on this trip.
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.