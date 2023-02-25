Zach Huff, of Fort Myers, Florida, released 294.75 inches of barracuda to win the spin division of the 2023 Cuda Bowl Tournament that ended Feb. 11 in the Lower Florida Keys. Guided by his father, Capt. Chad Huff, of Marathon, he earned the title of divisional grand champion.
Among Zach Huff’s catches was a huge 54-inch barracuda that set a new tournament record for the spin division.
John Chinuntdet, of Mooresville, North Carolina, won the Cuda Bowl’s fly division championship, releasing barracuda totaling 261 inches. He was guided by Capt. Justin Rea of Sugarloaf Key.
Tony Murphy, of Key West, caught the largest individual barracuda in the fly division. He released the 48-inch fish while guided by Capy. Brandon Cyr, of Big Pine Key.
First runner-up honors in the spin division went to Paul Schultz, of North Salem, New Hampshire. Guided by Capt. Connan Lehmkul, of Key West, Schultz released fish totaling 269 inches.
Ben Bortner, of Key West, earned the first runner-up title in the fly division, releasing 255 inches of barracuda while fishing with Key West’s Capt. Nick LaBadie.
Twelve-year-old Olivia Snell, of Big Coppitt Key, took home two notable wins after releasing 235.25 inches of permit. The young enthusiast was named both the tournament’s top female angler and top junior angler while fishing with her father, Capt. Aaron Snell of Big Coppitt.
Honors for the most barracuda releases in the spin division went to Anita Blumberg of Big Pine Key, Florida, for 44; and Travis Katski of Harwood, Maryland, for 21 in the fly division.
Jason and Gus Farmer, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, earned the tournament’s prestigious Ben Gravett Team Trophy. The duo posted a team total of 503.75 inches of barracuda for the win.
The flats challenge drew 40 boats and 54 anglers who released a total of 515 barracuda during two fishing days.