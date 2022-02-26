Shawn Gable of Key West, released 282 inches of barracuda to win the spin division of the 2022 Cuda Bowl Tournament that ended Feb. 12 in the Lower Florida Keys. Guided by Capt. Don Gable, also of Key West, he earned the title of divisional grand champion.
Key West angler Tony Murphy won the Cuda Bowl’s fly division grand championship, releasing barracuda totaling 247 inches. He was guided by Key West’s Capt. Aaron Snell.
The tournament’s grand champion female angler was Lynn Bell of Summerland Key, who released barracuda totaling 265 inches. Fishing with Capt. Rob Kramarz of Summerland Key, she set a new tournament record for the spin division’s largest individual barracuda, which measured 53.75 inches.
The title of top junior angler went to Brody Skrumbellos of Davie, Florida. Guided by his father, Capt. Joe Skrumbellos of Davie, the 9-year-old released 182.75 inches of barracuda.
The tournament’s prestigious Ben Gravett Memorial Team Trophy went to Ohio anglers T.J. Reed and Sean McCosh, both of Cincinnati. Fishing with Capt. Luke Kelly, of Cudjoe Key, the teammates released a combined 493.5 inches of fish.
Dave Chouinard of Tampa, Florida, caught the largest individual barracuda in the fly division. He released the 45.25-inch fish while guided by Capt. Aaron Snell.
Ray Tacoma, of Islamorada, scored the most releases in the spin division with 27. He fished with Captain Mark Johnson, also of Islamorada.
In the fly division, Troy Hawkins of Huntington, West Virginia, released 18 barracuda to take “most releases” honors. Hawkins also was the first runner-up in the fly division, scoring 240.25 inches of fish. His captain was Ian Slater of Key West.
First runner-up in the spin division was Andrew Hunt of Marathon. Fishing with Marathon’s Capt. Chad Huff, he released 278.75 inches of barracuda.
The flats challenge drew anglers fishing on 40 boats.