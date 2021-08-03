No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Sept. 10-12: Robert James Sales S.L.A.M. Celebrity Tournament in Key West. In the first of three tournaments in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, also called The Trilogy, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve the coveted “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. For information, visit https://www.redbone.org/tourn_sched.html.
Sept. 10-12: Summer Lionfish Derby Series in Islamorada. Held at the Postcard Inn Resort & Marina in Islamorada, help eliminate this harmful yet very tasty fish while having fun at the same time. Prizes exceed $3,500. Captains meeting scheduled Sept. 9. For information, call 305-852-0030 or email lionfish@reef.org.
Sept. 17-19: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship in Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish in multiple species only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored. Anglers are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, seatrout, snapper, bonefish and black drum. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at the awards ceremony at the Islander Resort. For information, visit https://www.hermanlucernememorial.com/tournament-info/#tournament_info.
Sept. 24-26: Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge in Key Largo. Redfish, snook, and trout are the focus of this popular annual fishing event. Proceeds provide local vocational scholarships to help enable Upper Keys children who are from financially challenged environments. For information, visit https://www.keylargorotary.org.