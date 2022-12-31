Marovich record catch

Matthew Marovich shows off the blueline tilefish he caught, which set a new state record. On the same day he was able to land a new state record red porgy.

 Photo provided

When Matthew Marovich set out fishing on Aug. 26, 2022, he didn’t know he would be catching two record-breaking fish.

Setting out from Sarasota on a flat calm day with clear skies, the day was perfect for catching fish and they were biting. With these ideal conditions, Marovich was able to land a new state record red porgy and a new state record blueline tilefish.