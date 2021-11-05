The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in partnership with Wildlife Forever, will host the Florida State Fish Art Contest again this year.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, as well as prizes. The program inspires creativity while developing the next generation of anglers and conservationists.
Florida winners will be selected by the FWC in four grade categories, kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade. State winners will advance to the national competition to be judged for top prizes, including Best of Show.
The deadline to enter is March 31.
“We are committed to increasing youth participation in freshwater and saltwater fishing through this effort,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “The State Fish Art program is a unique and creative way to connect to youth anglers, and the FWC is proud to be sponsoring the initiative for Florida.”
To enter, students from Florida should submit the following:
• An original horizontal 9-inch by 12-inch piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Fish List;
• A piece of creative writing, no longer than one page, about the chosen species (required for grades 4-12); and
• A Florida State Fish Art Contest entry form, which can be found at http://www.wildlifeforever.org. A physical entry form, with mailing address, is available through the website.
Winners will be announced in May 2022, and prizes will be sent by mail after the announcement.