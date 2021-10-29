Greater amberjack

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes Nov. 1 and will remain closed through April 30. The season is scheduled to reopen May 1-31.

This seasonal harvest closure is intended to help conserve the Gulf greater amberjack population and rebuild this fishery for the future.

Learn more about recreational fishing at http://www.MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.