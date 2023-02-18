Captain Trevor Frins of Tavernier, Florida, led his team aboard Hillbilly Deluxe to the overall win at the Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament that ended Jan. 22.

Team anglers Jess Jorgensen, Chris Trentine and Gus Solis of Tavernier and Parker Cox of Key Largo, Florida, paved the pathway to the winner’s circle with 10 released sailfish. Jorgensen was named top lady angler for tallying six releases.