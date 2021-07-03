Anglers can follow the lead of legendary writer Ernest Hemingway, who pursued marlin and other gamefish in Key West waters during the 1930s, Wednesday through Saturday, July 21-24.
Teams in the Stock Island Marina Village Key West Marlin Tournament will target blue marlin, white marlin and spearfish while competing for a guaranteed $50,000 cash purse.
Teams accumulating the most points for marlin and spearfish during the tournament’s three fishing days will split $40,000 cash. All billfish must be released, except potentially record-setting blue marlin that exceed 600 pounds.
Teams also can earn points by entering one fun fish (dolphin fish, tuna, wahoo or released sailfish) per boat per day. Minimum weight for dolphin, wahoo and tuna is 15 pounds.
Boats in the Marlin Division also can enter the Fun Fish Division to compete for an additional $10,000. Cash prizes will be presented for the three heaviest dolphin fish, wahoo and tuna (yellowfin, blackfin or skipjack). Minimum weight for those species is 15 pounds.
The tournament takes place in conjunction with Key West’s Hemingway Days, staged July 20-25 to celebrate renown writer’s vigorous sporting lifestyle and literary excellence.
Final registration is scheduled at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the tournament tent at Stock Island Marina Village, 7005 Shrimp Road. A captains meeting, auction and raffle will follow.
Fishing is set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 22-23, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Weigh-ins are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Stock Island Marina Village.
Tournament social events include cocktail gatherings, an island-style pig roast and a fish fry. Saturday night’s awards banquet and silent auction are scheduled at the Opal Key Resort & Marina, formerly the Margaritaville Key West Resort & Marina, at 245 Front St.
Marlin Division boat entry fees, allowing two anglers to fish, are $2,100 per boat. There is no maximum number of anglers per boat, but additional anglers must pay $200 apiece. Entry in the Fun Fish Division is an additional $450 per boat.
For information, visit http://www.KeyWestMarlin.com.