Junior anglers cast their lines into the water in three different division, Offshore, Shoreline or Backcountry, as part of the 25th Annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby and by 1 p.m., when the scales closed it was 9-year-old Brandon Greenwood who would take home top honors with a 10.3-pound black grouper.

Free for all junior anglers awards were given for three different age groups in each of these divisions that included a ditty bags packed full of fishing goodies from many local businesses and other donors, including a fishing rod for each angler from Fish Florida. For Greenwood’s efforts, he garnered a framed print, tournament trophy, award certificate, tackle box, as well as other prizes and a story to tell for years to come.