Elida Brack, 3 years old, won Most Outstanding Catch with two Snook releases, one 27.5 inches long, to claim a fishing rod from Tackle Center of Islamorada, Pasta Prints, tournament trophies, award certificates and lots of other goodies.
Brandon Greenwood garnered a framed print, tournament trophy, award certificate, tackle box, as well as other prizes and a story to tell for years to come.
One of the many winners at the 25th Annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby.
One of the many kids fish from the dock at the Lorelie in Islamorada.
With a big smile a junior angler shows off her grunt.
Elida Brack, 3 years old, won Most Outstanding Catch with two Snook releases, one 27.5 inches long, to claim a fishing rod from Tackle Center of Islamorada, Pasta Prints, tournament trophies, award certificates and lots of other goodies.
Photos provided
RIGHT: A group of young anglers are ready to fish.
Brandon Greenwood would take home top honors with a 10.3-pound black grouper.
Junior anglers cast their lines into the water in three different division, Offshore, Shoreline or Backcountry, as part of the 25th Annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby and by 1 p.m., when the scales closed it was 9-year-old Brandon Greenwood who would take home top honors with a 10.3-pound black grouper.
Free for all junior anglers awards were given for three different age groups in each of these divisions that included a ditty bags packed full of fishing goodies from many local businesses and other donors, including a fishing rod for each angler from Fish Florida. For Greenwood’s efforts, he garnered a framed print, tournament trophy, award certificate, tackle box, as well as other prizes and a story to tell for years to come.
Elida Brack, 3 years old, won Most Outstanding Catch with two Snook releases, one 27.5 inches long, to claim a fishing rod from Tackle Center of Islamorada, Pasta Prints, tournament trophies, award certificates and lots of other goodies.
More than half of the anglers registered for the shoreline division, most fishing from the docks at the Lorelei, the home of the derby. Weighmaster Hudson Wampler weighed a .9 muharra for 2-year-old Bella Bastron winning the 0-4 age division. Second place was Riley Carver, age 4, with a .8 pound snapper followed by Triton Zinkand, age 3, with a .6 pound Grunt. The fish were all released immediately after being weighed in. The largest fish caught from shore was a 1.0 pound snapper released by 9-year-old R.J. Michelini. Angler Lukas Oakley, age 6, weighed in and released a .9 pound snapper to win his division.
The backcountry division’s largest fish would be weighed in by Anthony Vargas, who is 9 years old, with a jack crevalle weighed in at 2.4 pounds. Sadie Stanczyk weighed in a 2.2-pound jack to take top honors in the 0-4 age group and Ryan O’Neill, age 5, won his division with a 1.8 pound Snapper.
Offshore angler Kamelia Hendrix, who is 4 years old, won her division with a 4.9-pound bonita. Jennimgs Early, age 5, won the 5-7 age division with a 9.5-pound kingfish. Bentlee Mulden, age 9, landed a 3.9-pound mahi mahi to win her division.
“Tournament founder Kathy Lewis was with us in spirit,” said tournament director Dianne Harbaugh, “I miss her tremendously. The Keys Kids Derby’s main purpose is to educate young anglers about fishing. We have everything available here at the Lorelei for kids that would normally not have a chance to go fishing. This includes fishing rods for each angler from Fish Florida, who funds their efforts thru the sale of Fish Florida sailfish license plates. This is the best day of the year, just watching these kids have fun catching and releasing fish. There are so many kids that get to catch their first fish! Without the help from the Islamorada Fishing and Conservation Trust, the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, Alina Davis and other local supporters we could not have made this such a great event. We can’t wait until the last Sunday of September next year.”