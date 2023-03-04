Novice anglers are invited to fish the non-intimidating LLGF Screamin’ Reels tournament May 19-21, in Islamorada for inshore and offshore species. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament kicks off with a presentation on fishing rules and conservation, plus a meet-and-greet session at The Tavernier Elks Club.

Friendly fishing competition ensues during the weekend on inshore and offshore charter boats or private boats, departing from Whale Harbor Marina and other locations.

