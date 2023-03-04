Novice anglers are invited to fish the non-intimidating LLGF Screamin’ Reels tournament May 19-21, in Islamorada for inshore and offshore species. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament kicks off with a presentation on fishing rules and conservation, plus a meet-and-greet session at The Tavernier Elks Club.
Friendly fishing competition ensues during the weekend on inshore and offshore charter boats or private boats, departing from Whale Harbor Marina and other locations.
Thousands of dollars in individual angler prizes include Penn combos, art prints, shirts and more, presented upon the return of boats at Whale Harbor. Awards include Top Offshore and Inshore Fish, Releases, Wild Card prizes and more.
This tournament offers easy rules designed for novice anglers, where anglers learn skills as they fish. Those with no boat can secure charter boat slots, which fill quickly; early registration is encouraged. Registration is $95 early entry, $119 regular per adult angler, $55 for teens and includes about $20 in gifts. Optional charter boat slots are extra. Women may register their males and teens.
LLGF offers a second Florida Keys event Oct. 13-15 with a full-day fishing seminar, two days of fishing and casual prizes. Other upcoming events include: Freshwater Bass Seminar South Florida, March 4, at Dania Beach; Gulf Coast Inshore Seminar, March 18-19, in Fort Myers; South Florida Saltwater Weekend Seminar, April 14-16, in Fort Lauderdale; and the Keys Fishing, Screamin’ Reels Tournament/Learning on the Water, May 19-21, in Islamorada.
The Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation is a national charitable non-profit organization dedicated to attracting women and families to fishing and encouraging conservation and responsible angling. Founded in 1997 by Betty Bauman, of Fort Lauderdale, LLGF has more than 9,000 graduates and is the largest organization in the world whose objective is to introduce women and families to fishing.