Anglers came from all over Florida competed June 11-13 in the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Screamin’ Reels tournament in Islamorada. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament offered a kickoff event, easy rules for beginners and two days of inshore or offshore fishing. Twenty-six participants caught 225 fish from nine offshore and inshore boats. Men were also welcome to participate. Prizes for the two-day tournament were awarded to individual anglers, including Penn rod/reel combos, art prints and other fishing items with a total value of $1,800.