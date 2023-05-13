Eighty boats and 560 anglers hit the waters off the Florida Keys during the annual Tom Thumb Marathon Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament, held May 5-7, one of the Middle Keys’ most popular fun-fishing events.

Reese Lewis and his team on The Natural II earned the top $15,000 prize with the largest combined weight of a bull and cow dolphin fish at 48 pounds. Lewis, of Little Torch Key, fished with sons RJ Lewis and Karel Lewis, also of Little Torch Key, along with nephew Devon Hannah and friend Nathalie Valdes of Marathon. The Natural II team also took the $1,000 prize for the heaviest combined weight of three dolphin fish at 57.5 pounds.