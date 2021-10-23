More than 40 aspiring anglers came from Florida as well as other states to learn from the pros at the award-winning “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Keys University, Oct. 15-17 at the Elks Lodge in Tavernier. Participants came to learn about fishing and practice their skills on the water, catching 160 fish and releasing 109 for a total of 269 fish in the Fishing Fever Tournament.
Winners of the LLGF Fishing Fever tournament were Diane Odell, of Cocoa Beach, Florida who claimed Top Offshore with a 25-pound wahoo on Sea Horse with Capt. Rick Rodriguez, and second-place offshore honors went to Robin Hinote, of Avon Park, Florida who caught a 14.5-pound mahi on Doghouse with Capt. Jesse Cromer. The top offshore release went to Joni Craig, of Gainesville, Florida who landed a sailfish aboard Phoebe with Capt. Frank Drudi. Inshore, the top angler was Dawn Miller, of Punta Gorda, Florida who landed a 32-inch snook on Capt. Chris Hanson’s Scales 2 Tales while in second was Julie Mayer, of Taneytown, Maryland, with a 30-inch redfish and Dawn Miller, Punta Gorda, with a 30-inch snook, both on Capt. Chris Hanson’s Scales 2 Tales. The top junior angler was Anabelle Goulart, of Belle Isle, Florida with a blackfin tuna.
The University kicked off on Friday with a meet-and-greet social featuring networking, fundraisers and a Potluck Appetizer Contest.
Saturday’s events began with classroom presentations on fishing basics by Capt. Lee Lavery, offshore fishing by Capt. Jeanne Towne, and inshore fishing, followed by lunch and hands-on fishing skills to 4 pm. Skills such as releasing, conservation, knot tying, bait rigging, spin casting, net casting and more were available for hands-on practice.
Saturday events concluded with a silent auction, followed by a networking party hosted by Seaside Glassworks, Islamorada.
On Friday and Sunday, offshore or inshore, participants embarked on a fishing adventure out of Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada, and other locations, followed by a fish fillet demonstration. Fish included sailfish, mahi, wahoo, blackfin tuna, yellowtail snapper, snook, redfish, mangrove snapper, sharks and more.
Betty Bauman, founder of Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing commented, “This event was designed for beginners who can win a prize in our Fishing Fever tournament, even if it was their first fish ever caught or released.”
Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Lowrance and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, ICOM, CCA Florida STAR, Bob’s Machine Shop, AFTCO, Costa, Smith Optics, Frogg Toggs, Hubbards Marina, Star Brite and Future Angler Foundation. Local sponsors were Breezy Palms, Seaside Glass Works and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.