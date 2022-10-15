Anglers with their catch on Plantation Boat Mart, from left, Capt. Mel Sinasac, Islamorada, Adrienne Hess, Islamorada, Carrie Doss, Tavernier, Lyn Gremonprez, Tavernier, and Mary Linda Griffin, Key Largo, with captain Cha Cha.
Holly Smith, Key Largo, left, took first place offshore on Sea Horse, with Capt. Rick Rodriguez, with a 12-pound bonita. Joining them were, from left, Linda Gilbert, Waltham, Massachusetts, Robin Krueger, Parkland, Florida, Annette Krey, Ruskin, Florida, Linda Becher, Bradenton, Florida and Judith Meyers, Ellicott City, Maryland.
On Sunday, Capt. Eric Scoble took out, top from left, Margaret Bjork, Safety Harbor, Darlene Schuman, Tampa, and Annette Krey, Ruskin, along with Pat Kucera, Clearwater, with a snook.
Pat Kucera, Clearwater, clinched first place inshore with a 45-inch barracuda (released), on Capt. Eric Scoble’s Blackwater Charters.
Capt. Melissa Sinasak, Islamorada, releases a tarpon on Capt. Chris Hanson’s boat, Scales2Tales.
Julie Duncan, Pinecrest, took second place inshore with a 35-inch snook, released, on Capt. Chris Hanson’s Scales2Tales.
Lyn Gremonprez, Tavernier, earned second place offshore with a 8.3-pound mutton snapper on Plantation Boat Mart.
Thirty-five aspiring anglers came from Florida, as well as other states, to learn from the pros at the award-winning Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Keys University, held Oct. 7-9 at the Elks Lodge, in Tavernier.
Participants came to learn about fishing and practice their skills on the water, catching 183 fish and releasing 185 for a total of 368 fish from seven boats in the Fishing Fever Tournament.
Winners of the LLGF Fishing Fever tournament were:
• Top Offshore: Holly Smith, Key Largo, 12-poun bonita, on Sea Horse with Capt. Rick Rodriguez;
• Second Place Offshore: Lyn Gremonprez, Tavernier, 8.3-pound mutton snapper, on Plantation Boat Mart;
• Top Inshore: Pat Kucera, Clearwater, Florida, 45-inch barracuda (released), on Capt. Eric Scoble’s Blackwater Charters;
• Second Place Inshore: Julie Duncan, Pinecrest, Florida, 35-inch snook (released), on Capt. Chris Hanson’s Scales 2 Tales; and
• Top Inshore Release: Cheryl Craig, Key West, for five tarpon, on Capt. Chris Hanson’s Scales 2 Tales
The Keys University program kicked off on Friday with a meet-and-greet.
Saturday’s events began with classroom presentations on fishing basics by Capt. Lee Lavery, offshore fishing by Capt. Jeanne Towne and inshore fishing by Capts. Ron Galeota and Scott Ray, followed by lunch and hands-on fishing skills until 4 pm. Skills such as releasing, conservation, knot tying, bait rigging, spin casting, net casting, gaffing grapefruits and more were available for hands-on practice.
Saturday events concluded with a silent auction, followed by a networking party hosted by Seaside Glassworks of Islamorada.
On Friday and Sunday, offshore or inshore, participants embarked on a fishing adventure out of Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada and other locations, followed by a fish fillet demonstration. Fish caught and/or released included yellowtail snapper, red snapper, bonita, tarpon, snook, redfish, mangrove snapper, barracuda, sharks and more.
Betty Bauman, founder of Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing commented: “This event was designed for beginners who can win a prize in our Fishing Fever tournament, even if it was their first fish ever caught or released.”
Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Lowrance, Fish Florida and Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, ICOM, CCA Florida STAR, Bob’s Machine Shop, AFTCO, Costa, Smith Optics, Frogg Toggs, Hubbards Marina, Star Brite and Future Angler Foundation. Local sponsors were Plantation Boat Mart Platinum sponsor, Island Arms & Indoor Range, Fidelity Real Estate Group, Seaside Glass Works and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.