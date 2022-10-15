Thirty-five aspiring anglers came from Florida, as well as other states, to learn from the pros at the award-winning Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Keys University, held Oct. 7-9 at the Elks Lodge, in Tavernier.

Participants came to learn about fishing and practice their skills on the water, catching 183 fish and releasing 185 for a total of 368 fish from seven boats in the Fishing Fever Tournament.