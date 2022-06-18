After a two-year hiatus, 90 anglers boarded 31 boats on Saturday, June 11, for what would be a great day of fishing in the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s eighth annual Ladies, Let’s Go Fishin’ Dolphin Tournament. The combined weight of three fish would determine the winners in the one-day fishing event. “We had great weather and a fantastic turn out,” said tournament co-director Dianne Harbaugh. The tournament kicked off with a boat load of shrimp from Shrimp Improvement Systems and other appetizers.
When the weigh scales closed at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Capt. Andy Nikitich along with Mate Bea and Scott Veath, fishing aboard the No Tan Lines would lead their anglers to victory. It would be Sandra Nikitich, from Islamorada, and Christina Veath, from Tavernier, who would weigh in fish of 24.8, 20.6 and 20 pounds for a winning combined weight of 65.4 pounds. First-place tiaras and trophies, sponsored by Upper Keys Marine Construction, were awarded to the winners along with a large travel bag full of valuable prizes and a check for $3,000. Capt. Andy received a Pasta print sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales.
Second-place awards, sponsored by Island Arms and Indoor Range, went to Angler Eddy’s anglers Maegan Cabrera, Jessica Ball and Susi Trainer, from Tavernier, along with Mia Diaz, from Miami, and Payton Sujat, from Pompano Beach. The team’s fish were caught aboard the Angler Eddy’s, captained by Eduardo Cabrera with mate Cole Tristan. The team weighed in the largest fish of the tournament, 25.8 pounds, caught by Mia Diaz winning her $1,000, an amazing tiara and a beautiful pendant from DePaula’s Jewelers. The teams also weighed fish of 12.5 and 4.0 pounds for a total of 42.3 pounds. The team took home a travel bag full of items donated by local businesses, trophies, plus a check for $1,500.
The Blue Heaven, captained by Skye Stanley with mate Jesse Hall, would lead anger Callie Diehl and Taylor Roberts, from Lakeland, to the Townsend Plumbing-sponsored third-place trophies. Both junior anglers at the age of 14 would weigh fish. Diehl’s fish would be the largest caught by a junior angler weighing in at 16.7 pounds winning her a David Wirth circle hook Junior Angler Trophy along with a stunning tiara. The team weighed two more fish 7.6 and 6.1 for a total of 30.4 pounds on time, weighing in just three minutes before fourth place. The team won a travel bag of goodies, trophies, and a check for $1,000.
Prizes were awarded to the top 10 teams. Stacey Attales from Tavernier fishing with her friends Katie Cantelow, from Watford, North Dakota, and Debbie Attales, from Lake Charles. Louisiana, aboard the Enigma took fourth with 30.4 pounds. Fifth-place anglers Amie Gregory, Megan Simpson, Annie Hagen and Alison Raines weighed a total of 22.2 pounds fishing on the Provider. Sixth place aboard the Mary Beth with anglers Mary Houston, Marcia Boswell, Maureen Slattery and Stephanie Townsend weighed three fish totaling 20.9 pounds, seventh place went to Yankee I with Sienna and Suzanne Raponi, Zoe Bilzor, Shirley and Allie Beth Wilson. The team weighed in 19.9-pounds of dolphins. Anglers Kendra Paulson, Kathleen Wiernicki, Alyssa Webb and Olivia Hanifi won eighth place on the Sea Senorita by only one-tenth of a pound weighing in a total of 17.2 pounds. Ninth went to Nuff Said with anglers Candace Everett, Kristin Powell and Tiffany Williams the team’s total weight was 17.1 pounds. Locals Donna, Seanna, Skylynn and Airana Lindback fishing aboard the TIKI took home 10th-place trophies and a bag of goodies.
“It was great to be able to fill our top 10 winner’s bags with such wonderful items from the business throughout the Upper Keys” said tournament co-director Denny Tarbell, adding a cooler full of booze was awarded to the lucky raffle ticket holder and the evening concluded with a silent auction, which was once again filled with items from our great community. “The Elks have such wonderful charities that this event will help to support. This was the result of a lot of hard work from a great team of people who all came together and put on a tremendous show.”
The Elks Lodge is looking forward to a bigger and better event next year. For information on how to become a member or for more on the Elks and the charities they support, visit http://www.floridakeyselks1872.com or call 305-852-1872.