Skippers Dockside Restaurant, in Key Largo, hosted the recent seventh annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament with 91 teams made up of 364 anglers competing for roughly $101,000 in cash plus amazing trophies from King Sailfish Mounts and other prizes.
Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on the first day and two on the second day, but it would be the combined weight of three fish that would determine the winners.
Jeremy Mathis, Dave Hodgert, Brian, Matthew and Andrew Gazolli, all from Key Largo, would find themselves in the winner’s circle after the two-day competition. The team started off with a bang. Brian Gazzoli weighed in the largest fish caught in the seven-year history of the Skippers Dolphin Tournament, a 49.1-pound dolphin winning just more than $10,000 for that fish. Junior angler Matthew Gazolli landed a 16.6-pounder winning largest fish by a junior angler. On Day Three, the team’s biggest was 4.7 pounds, but that was all it took to win the overall title with a total of 70.4 pounds. Out N Back took home a combined purse that totaled a little more than $40,000 plus a multitude of trophies and other prizes.
Ross Fischer and Alex Smith, from Hollywood, led lady anglers Michelle Schecht, also from Hollywood, and Paige Obrig from SW Ranches, to a second-place finish aboard the Pau Hana. The ladies would catch the largest fish on day two along with the second-largest of that day, 25.7 and 20.3 pounds. Their 3.7-pound fish weighed in on Day One would give the team a total of 49.7 pounds, winning more than $23,000 in cash plus trophies and prizes.
Team Contagious with Capt. Brian Cone at the helm would win his team more than $11,000 in cash plus a plethora of trophies and prizes. Don DeLeon, of Goulds, would win the largest fish by a senior angler, 8.3 pounds, Andy Cone, from Tavernier, would land the second-largest by a junior angler weighing in at 7.8 pounds. The team included Don DeLeon, from Goulds, along with Reef Bennett, from Tavernier, and his dad Travis Bennett who landed the second largest fish on Day One, a 20.0 pounder that would round out the three biggest for the team, making their total 36.1 pounds.
The fourth-place team was Back in Business with team anglers Amanda Gilbert, from Clearwater, and Audrey Koocher, from New York, New York. The teams’ total fish weighed 34.9 pounds, which included the third-largest fish caught on Day 2 winning more than $11,000. Fifth place was Capt. Dallas Hopper on his charter boat Hop A Long from Key Largo, fishing with Forest Lidel, from Miami. The team’s fish totaled 23.4 pounds, including the fourth-largest fish on Day Two for a total of $5,560. The sixth-place team award went to anglers Darrell Dash, from Key Largo, along with Larry Lankow, of Stuart, and Paul Lankow, from Port St. Lucie, who weighed in three fish totaling 23 pounds aboard the D-Tails.
Nuff Said angler Bobby Everett landed the second-largest fish of the tournament a 42.3-pounder worth $6,130. Junior angler Brock Stoky, from Key Largo, won third-place junior angler.
Largest other species fish winners each took home King Sailfish trophies and $750 each, including Neil Carlson, from Key Largo, aboard the Miller Time with a 33.9-pound kingfish, Team Bacardi angler Steven Boyd, also from Key Largo, with a 17.7-pound wahoo and Darryl Ferrell, of Florahome, with a 24.7-pound tuna.
