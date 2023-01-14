Boating and watersports aficionados can browse among more than 80 boats from top brands Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, at the annual Island Boat Show at Island Community Church, Mile Marker 83 in Islamorada.
Many of the boat dealers in the Keys as well as several manufacturers in South Florida will showcase their newest models, from fishing skiffs to large offshore center console vessels.
Boat brands expected to be featured at the open-air show include Contender, SeaVee, Boston Whaler, Frontrunner, World Cat, Robalo, Sea Chaser, Carolina Skiff, Fountain, Shearwater, TwinVee, Edgewater, Grady White, Pathfinder and more. Sea trials can be arranged upon request.
Vendors include SeaWard Systems, Wave Armor, Bait Cutter, SeaTow, BLU3, Avail, LiftMate and more. A full roster of vendors and exhibitors can be found at http://www.islandboatshow.com.
Attendees also can bid on silent auction items, take part in raffles for fishing tackle and merchandise, attend boating and fishing seminars and enjoy food from a variety of food trucks.
The show takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Entry for all three days is $10 per person. Free parking is available on-site.
All proceeds benefit Upper and Middle Keys college scholarships and missions and ministries of Islamorada’s Island Community Church.