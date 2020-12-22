ISLAMORADA — Besting more than 40 competitors, Saydie and Sawyer Hendrix, ages 12 and 11 respectively, 10-year-old Lela Goodrich and 11-year-old RJ Paul together captured top team honors at the annual Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament that ended Dec. 13.
The Islamorada and Tavernier residents released seven sailfish for the win while fishing with Islamorada’s Captain Joey Hendrix aboard the Fearless.
Second place went to Tackle Center with three releases. Jeffery Dickman, with Donny and Brad Lange and their sons Layton Lange, Cruz Lange and Croix Lange, all of Tavernier, fished with Islamorada’s Captain Charlie Scoble.
Grand champion high point angler was Andy Cone, a 10-year-old Islamorada native, with three releases. He fished from Contagious with his father, Captain Brian Cone, at the helm.
Overall, 41 anglers in 12 boats released a total of 32 sailfish, according to tournament organizer Tammie Gurgiolo.
The all-release challenge helps forge new and younger generations of anglers in Islamorada, widely known as the Sport Fishing Capital of the World. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Florida Keys charities.