Rory Santana, a resident of Sugarloaf Key, took top honors for overall releases with a remarkable 840, including 136 bonefish and 50 tarpons to be named the men’s in-county master angler in the Key West Fishing Tournament. After scoring multiple divisional wins and “most release” awards in the long-running challenge that spans eight months, he also earned achievement awards in the tournament’s spin, plug and fly divisions among others. His division-leading catches, many of them setting divisional records, included a 36.4-pound kingfish on fly.

Santana fished both on a private boat and on The OutCast with Sugarloaf Key’s Capt. Tim Carlile. Carlile won multiple awards including flats-division guide achievements overall and for assisting his anglers to score the most divisional releases.