It was a schooner kind of wind during the final leg of the annual Schooner Wharf Wreckers’ Cup, as the top three finishers on Sunday, April 24, all belonged to the Schooner Class, with America 2.0 taking the checkered flag, but that did not keep Evalena Worthington on the J24 Freya from still claiming first in the 29-foot-and-Under Class, just nine minutes off the pace, which was good enough for the overall title during the 2022 four-race series.
Worthing placed fifth overall on the day, behind the Top 3 Schooners — America 2.0 guided by Rhondi Opiele in 41 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by When&If captained by Seth Salzmann in 44:58 and Appledore II with Mathew Tkach at the helm in 48:22 — while a second ahead of the series champion was John Parker and the Sail On, which won the 40-foot-and-over Class.
The Flying Circus with Caroline Rusher on board took top honors in the Multihull Class in 52:34, and Scott Davis was next to cross the finish aboard the Night Nurse to win the 30-to-39-foot Class in 53:33, both trailing Caleb LeMaster and the EOS to the line, which took second n the 40-foot-and-over class in 51:50.
A total of 18 vessels took to the fourth and final leg of the annual event, which encompasses the tradition of the wreckers of Key West, who in the 1800s would race to the wrecked ships on the reef to save the passengers and salvage the booty. None of those Sunday could erase the lead Worthington had built during the first three races, as she now has bragging rights for the year.