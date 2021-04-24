Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada will present “Great White Sharks from the Keys to Canada: A Research and Conservation Success Story,” a live virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, featuring Robert Hueter, a senior scientist emeritus with Mote Marine Laboratory and chief scientist with OCEARCH.
The great white shark is an iconic marine creature and a star of books and movies, but surprisingly little has been known about its life and habits in the northwest Atlantic Ocean.
Through a combination of more than 20 research projects during expeditions beginning in 2012, the nonprofit organization OCEARCH has gained a greater understanding of this predator in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Hueter will explain what has been learned about the white shark population, and what role the Keys play.
The cost of the lecture is $5, and free for Keys History and Discovery Center members.
Registration is required at http://www.keysdiscovery/lectures. Call 305-922-2237 or email info@keysdiscovery.com for information.