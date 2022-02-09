For the first time in the 37 years of the Schooner Wharf’s Wreckers Cup, there was an offshore gallery to witness the 18 teams brave enough to enter the all-in-fun series that recalls the wreckers of the 1800s, as the fleet of shrimping boats huddled together near shore, avoiding the high winds on Jan. 29, were just out of reach of the Sand Key Light House on Jan. 30 during the first leg of the four-race series.
With winds blowing 13 knots out of the north-northeast with a 1- to 2-foot chop, seamanship included sails wing on wing, colorful spinnakers and calculated wind stealing to slow down the competition, which was crucial in the Multihull Division, which boasted the top two finishers of the day, with Henry DeGroat guiding the Wired to a first in 4 minutes and 55 seconds and Ben Hermelin placing second on his 16-foot Hobie cat called Fred, in 48 minutes and 20 seconds.
Only four more teams returned to the Key West Harbor in less than an hour, as the When & If, captained by Seth Salzmann, edged out American 2.0, with Rhondi Opiele at the helm, by 27 seconds to win the Schooner Class, while the Kolsarikannit, steered by Lee Dotson, won the Monofull-40-foot-and-over Class in 58:43 and Brandon Kelk won the first leg of the highly competitive Monohull-29-foot-and-under Class in 58:51 just ahead of Evalena Worthington on the Freya in 1:01:36.
The Monohull-30-to-39-foot Class was claimed by Dave Arnold and the Fair Winds in a time of 1:04:37, in front of Joe Carter and the Althea in 1:06:45 and Steve Poste and Finder in 1:07:08.
The Schooner Wharf Wrecker Cup is scheduled to race the final Sunday of February, March and April before overall and class winners are determined. The captains’ meetings are held in the Sail Loft at Schooner Wharf at 7 p.m. the Saturday before each race, while the awards ceremony is held at 7 on race day.