From Boothbay Harbor Marina in Maine west to Chula Vista Marina in San Diego; from Kaps Marina in Wisconsin south to the Florida Keys as well into Canada and the Caribbean, Marinas.com includes profiles for more than 9,200 marinas. Of those, 366 were announced as recipients of the 2020 Boater’s Choice Awards, honoring the marinas which boaters rated highest throughout the year.
On that list are six from Monroe County — Caloosa Cove Marina in Islamorada, Marathon Marina, Marlin Bay Resort and Marina in Marathon, Stock Island Marina Village, Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina, and The Galleon Marina in Key West.
Every marina is eligible to earn a Boaters’ Choice Award, which is based on the number of reviews and average star-rating on Marinas.com. Because the award relies on reviews submitted throughout a marina’s season, all boaters had an equal opportunity to determine the outcome of the Boaters’ Choice Awards, and marinas were assessed based on an unbiased measurement of their standing in the boating community.
Marinas with at least five reviews in 2020 and an average rating of at least four stars received the accolade of being a 2020 Boaters’ Choice marina. This year, 366 businesses received this award, up 61% from 2019.
The 2020 recipients include a diverse range of marina businesses, from private yacht clubs to public service yards, and locations from the Puget Sound to the Florida Keys.