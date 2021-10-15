The recreational and commercial stone crab harvest seasons start Friday, Oct. 15, and will remain open through May 1.
Recreational and commercial traps could be baited and placed in the water as of Oct. 5, but traps can not be pulled and claws could not be harvested or possessed until Oct. 15, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Traps that are not being fished should be removed from the water to avoid ghost fishing, a process in which marine species get caught in the trap for extended periods of time and are not harvested.
As a reminder, all plastic and wood stone crab traps will need to be outfitted with a 2 3/16-inch escape ring before the 2023-24 season, according to FWC.
The minimum claw size limit is 2 7/8 inches. Care should be taken when removing the claws to not permanently injure the crab, FWC cautions.
Claws may not be taken from egg-bearing stone crabs. Stone crabs may not be harvested with any device that can puncture, crush or injure a crab’s body. Examples of devices that can cause this kind of damage include spears and hooks.
Stone crab regulations are the same in state and federal waters.
Information about harvesting stone crabs for recreation, trap specifications, commercial stone crab regulations and licensing information can be found at http://www.myfwc.com/marine.