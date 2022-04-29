Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab season in state and federal waters will end on Monday, May 2, with the last day of harvest being Sunday, May 1.
Commercially harvested stone crab claws may be possessed and sold during the closed season, but only if they have been placed in inventory prior to May 2 by a licensed wholesale or retail dealer.
Stone crab traps must be removed from the water within five days after the close of the stone crab season. Stone crab claws may not be harvested from traps pulled after the season closes.
For information on harvesting stone crabs for recreation, trap specifications, commercial stone crab regulations and licensing information, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/Marine.
Keep up to date with saltwater and freshwater fishing regulations on your phone by downloading the Fish Rules app in the App Store or Google Play. Learn more at http://www.FishRulesApp.com.
