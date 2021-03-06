Coral reefs that are in close proximity to larger populations of people tend to have fewer sharks and other fish due to higher fishing pressure. But new research out of Miami shows there’s one group of predators that’s the exception — moray eels, according to a Florida International University study.
Morays don’t taste very good to people and have little commercial value. Not being a good catch appears to be working to their advantage.
Scientists from FIU’s Institute of Environment used a combination of video data from Global FinPrint — the world’s first and largest shark and ray survey — and environmental DNA analysis to conduct the largest study in the Caribbean on moray eel populations. Baited underwater cameras were used to survey 67 reefs in 12 Caribbean nations.
Moray eels are mysterious and notoriously difficult to study. They are usually lurking in even the smallest crevices of coral reefs, stalking their prey — fish, octopuses, crabs and lobsters — and launching a sneak attack from below. This is where the Global FinPrint data provided a never-before-seen look at just how common these hidden predators are on certain reefs, the researchers said.
“Global FinPrint was set up to study sharks but an added benefit was that moray eels also went after the bait. They were often very aggressive, sometimes biting at stingrays, reef fish and even small sharks,” said Demian Chapman, Global FinPrint co-lead and FIU associate professor.
On reefs further from humans where sharks and other large predatory fish are still common, morays were less common or stayed hidden for the most part. On reefs closer to people, where sharks and other large predators are fished, the morays were more common and weren’t afraid to creep out and start snapping at anything in the way of a meal.