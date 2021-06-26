The Tampa-area team Mama Money earned top honors for a 31.1-pound dolphin fish in the VFW Fishing Tournament that ended June 20 in Key West.
Team member Michael Garrett of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, caught the fish Saturday afternoon, clinching the tournament’s $3,000 dolphin-division prize. Mama Money was captained by Cecil Harrell.
Teams in the family-friendly tournament earned cash prizes for catching the heaviest dolphin fish, tuna, snapper and grouper. Other cash prizes awaited the challenge’s top veteran and first responder as well as senior, junior and female competitors.
The tournament drew anglers fishing on 46 boats. Proceeds are slated to benefit disabled or needy veterans in the Florida Keys’ Monroe County.