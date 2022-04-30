The inaugural Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament kicked off at Fairfield Inn, hosting some of the 89 anglers, plus friends and family. The wind was gusting up to 30 mph at the outdoor event, but Marathon fishing pros are tough; they didn’t bat an eye. Many of them commented that they had fished that day, and despite the sporty conditions, they were excited to fish over the next two days.
On Day One of the event, April 22, approximately a half-hour before 8 a.m. lines in; the weather was not on anyone’s side. It was raining heavily, and winds were gusting over 30 mph. It was a pleasant surprise to find out that nearly all 17 boats that had signed up to fish would tough out the rough weather for a good cause.
Even the committee boat was set up outdoors in the wind and rain to get the best radio reception they could get. The committee consisted of Katie Lewis, the founder of the tournament, Dianne Harbaugh on the radio, Michael Rodriguez on live scoring, and Nicholas Yeager on website/tech and social media.
At 8 a.m. lines in was announced, and the inaugural Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament was underway. After 43 minutes of waiting, the radio silence finally broke. Silent Hunter Capt. BJ Meyer called in the first hookup of the day. The committee boat let out a sigh of relief; despite the poor weather and visibility, it was going to be possible to find some sailfish. To their dismay, the Silent Hunter reported the fish as lost several minutes later, but their hookup had given everyone hope. One hour later at 9:42, Capt. Ariel Medero reported a successful sailfish catch-and-release aboard the Big Game with angler Robert “Reggie” Hiro on the rod. The rain had passed land by now, but the blustery winds continued, and the teams still had to contend with pockets of heavy precipitation as they navigated within the tournament’s boundaries.
After several hours of grinding away and losing kites to the high winds, something wonderful happened at 12:41 p.m. Capt. Alex Hernandez first broke the silence calling in a hookup for the Main Attraction-Sails Call. Over the next five minutes, both team Silent Hunter/ReelEstate and Main Attraction II also reported hookups.
By 12:49, Alexis Bowcock was the first female on the day to catch and release a sailfish, putting her at the top of the female angler leaderboard and her team Main Attraction-Sails Call in second place overall. The action continued as two minutes later, team Reel Attraction also hooked up to a sailfish. One minute later at 12:52 Team Silent Hunter/ReelEstate posted a release putting angler Lee Gahagen and Team Silent Hunter/ReelEstate on the board. Three minutes later, team Main Attraction II released their first sailfish of the day.
Unfortunately, team Reel Attraction lost their fish, but when the flurry of activity was complete, the Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament now had four boats on the leaderboard and several anglers vying for the top male and female angler positions.
Approximately one hour later at 1:45 p.m., team Ofishal’s Clint “Digger” Rodamer caught and released a sailfish putting them on the board. Fifteen minutes later, at 2pm team Ofishal reported a double-hookup. Shortly after, Capt. Cody Darbie reported releases for anglers James Simcic at 2:04 and Clint “Digger” Rodamer at 2:09.
After an afternoon lull, at 3:49, Team Ofishal reported another release, this time with Philip Quincy Byron Jr. on the rod. At 4, it was lines out and Day One was officially complete. It was a long and tiring day for everyone, but when it was all said and done, the fishing teams had filled most positions on the leaderboard, and everyone was hopeful for day two.
Day Two started at 8 a.m. again with less wind and some light rain. It was blowing about 24 mph, which was somewhat better, but more importantly, the big gusts from Day One had stopped. Once the rain subsided and the clouds began to break, the sunlight shone through, fantastic news for spotting sailfish.
Not long after, at 9:55, Capt. James “Bucko” Platt of team No Slack reported a release. About a half-hour later, at 10:26, Team Big Game reported a hookup, successfully releasing the fish shortly after. About half an hour later, Capt. Alex Bell of the Blue Magic reported a double-hookup. At 11:20, Capt. Marty Lewis of the Main One called in a release with Chris Cruger on the rod. Shortly after, the Blue Magic I reported anglers Trever Cowieson and Wyatt Hogue completed the double successfully at 11:25 and 11:27, respectively.
Shortly after noon Main Attraction-Sails Call called in a hookup landing the fish three minutes later at 12:06 p.m., the angler was Alexis Bowcock who now had two sailfish on the tournament and was sitting at the Top Female Angler position. One minute later, Vice Versa hooked up to a sailfish and by 12:53 they had reported the release with angler Scott Stoky on the rod. At 1, Silent Hunter/ReelEstate’s successfully released their second sailfish of the tournament, this time with Dallas Twist as the angler.
The last two hours of fishing was relatively quiet, with several boats catching cobia but no sailfish hookups. At 2:57, with merely three minutes left of the fishing portion of the tournament, Capt. Ariel Medero of the Big Game reported a hookup. Teams were reminded over the radio that Big Game was allowed to finish fighting their fish, according to the rules, and a successful release would count provided they released the fish before 4. In storybook-like fashion, Team Big Game released their fish at 3:47, just 13 minutes before the deadline.
With that release, the Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament was officially complete. Team Official finished the event in first place overall with Capt. Cody Darby, mate/angler Clint “Digger” Rodamer and anglers James Simcic, Phillip Quincy Byron Jr., KC Spaulding, Tyler Kelley and Austin Baxter.
Team Big Game placed second overall with Capt. Ariel Medero, anglers Doug Cwanek, Lorri Cwanek, Robert “Reggie” Hiro and James Platt.
Team Blue Magic placed third with Capt. Alex Bell, mate Nick Caruso, and anglers Barry Bogo, Stacy Caba, Nick Caruso, Trevor Cowieson, Wyatt Hogue and Jason Hogue.
Top Female Angler winner Alexis Bowcock scored 200 points for her team aboard the Main Attraction-Sails Call. Top Male Angler winner was Robert “Reggie” Hiro aboard the Big Game, who clinched that position by hooking his third sailfish with 3 minutes left of lines in and successfully released it with 13 minutes left of the allowable battle period.
Tournament director and founder Katie Lewis announced within 24 hours of the awards banquet, held at Aquarium Encounters in Marathon, that the event was a huge success, and it would be happening again in 2023. For information on the Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament, visit http://www.MarathonSailfish.com.