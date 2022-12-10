Two U.S. Army veterans won the team grand championship award in the Cheeca Lodge All-American Backcountry tournament that ended Nov. 12.

Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Larry Kilgore from Williamston, North Carolina, and retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major Shane Markley of Riverdale, Maryland, released 18 snook on bait and Kilgore caught and released his first tarpon.