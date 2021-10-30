No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Saturday: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship Series in Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals 1 point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. For information, visit https://www.bfctournament.com.
Nov. 5-7: Robert James Sales Redbone Celebrity Tournament in Islamorada. Celebrities join other anglers to catch bonefish and redfish to raise money for cystic fibrosis research in the final event of the annual Redbone Trilogy tournament series. For information, visit https://www.redbone.org/tourn_sched.html.
Nov. 12-14: Cheeca Lodge & Spa All-American Backcountry Tournament in Islamorada. Anglers compete for prizes and trophies in this annual event targeting snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The tournament was inspired by the 41st U.S. President George H. W. Bush and honors war heroes in the esteemed competition held over Veteran’s Day weekend. Proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation. For information, visit https://www.cheeca.com/experience/fishing/all-american-fishing-tournament.
Dec. 2-5: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament. The first leg of the triple-crown Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series is the only tournament in the series to offer a Junior Division for anglers 16 and younger. Unlimited anglers are allowed per vessel. For information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit https://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com.
Dec. 10-12: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for children 16 and younger, this event has been held since 1964. For information, call Tammy Gurgiolo at 305-240-9337 or email fishnbully@msn.com.