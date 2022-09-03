fishing report

Nicholas V. Fonseca had some beautiful mutton snappers fishing the Dry Tortugas aboard Eddie Griffiths Charters with Capt. JoJo and Capt. Lou out of the beautiful Safe Harbor Marina.

 Photo provided by Eddie Griffiths Charters

There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Sept. 9-11: Robert James Sales S.L.A.M. Tournament, Key West. In the first of three tournaments in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, also called The Trilogy, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve the coveted “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. For information, visit http://www.redbone.org.