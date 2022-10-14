Flori Fish Pic

Luke and Jodi Flori, of Pella, Iowa, had a great start to their 20th anniversary celebration by limiting out on yellowtail snapper and a 15-pound black grouper while reef fishing with Capt. Kevin Wilson along boat dog Chloe aboard Knee Deep Charters.

 Photo provided

There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Oct. 28-29: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship Series, Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. For information, visit http://www.https://www.bfctournament.com.