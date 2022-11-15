There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Nov. 17-19: Cheeca Lodge & Spa All-American Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. Anglers compete for prizes and trophies in this annual event targeting snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The tournament was inspired by the 41st U.S. President George H. W. Bush and honors war heroes in the esteemed competition held over Veterans Day weekend. Proceeds benefit the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. Visit http://www.cheeca.com/allamerican.