There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
July 8-9: Caloosa Cove Dolphin Tournament in Islamorada. Anglers can join a new fun fishing tournament to help raise funds for the Save Alligator Reef Lighthouse Restoration Project. For information, call 305-522-0280 or visit https://caloosacovemarina.com/tournaments/.
July 9: The 25th annual Don Moore Memorial MARC House Grunt Tournament, Ocean Edge’s Marina, Stock Island. Boats leave the dock at 10 a.m. and return at noon for lunch, with an awards ceremony to follow. There are prizes for heaviest grunt, as well as the Sportsmanship Award named for Jean Klausing, prettiest fish, most grunts, largest edible fish, largest yellowtail and other categories. For information, visit http://www.marchouse.org.
July 10-13: Del Brown Permit Tournament, Lower Keys. Anglers fly-fish on the flats in a challenge that honors the late angling pioneer Del Brown, who caught and released more than 500 permit off the Keys. Professionals and guides are allowed to compete as well. For information, call 305-360-6969 or visit http://www.delbrown.com.
July 20-23: Perry Hotel and Marina Key West Marlin Tournament, Stock Island. Anglers ply the waters once fished by novelist Ernest Hemingway, vying for $50,000 in guaranteed cash prizes. Held in conjunction with Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festival, the event awards $25,000 to the first-place team. Teams can enter one fun fish (dolphin, tuna, wahoo or released sailfish) per day to add to their point total. For information, visit http://www.keywestmarlin.com/.
Sept. 9-11: Robert James Sales S.L.A.M. Tournament, Key West. In the first of three tournaments in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, also called The Trilogy, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve the coveted “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. For information, visit http://www.redbone.org.
Sept. 16-18: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship, Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish in multiple species only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored. Anglers are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, seatrout, snapper, bonefish and black drum. Awards are given in 22 individual categories. For information, visit https://www.hermanlucernememorial.com/.
Sept. 23-25: Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge, Key Largo. This annual tournament offers anglers the opportunity to win coveted trophies for trout, snook and redfish. A popular weekend auction showcase and Sunday evening dinner are open to the public. Proceeds support local vocational scholarships for all ages and Take Stock in Children scholarships for financially challenged Upper Keys students. For information, visit https://keylargorotary.org/page/take-stock-in-children-backcountry-challenge.
Oct. 7-9: Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and Fishing Fever Inshore/Offshore Tournament, Islamorada. Female fishing fans can learn or polish angling skills during the award-winning weekend seminar. More than 8,000 female graduates have immersed themselves in the annual lighthearted yet skill-heavy curriculum to learn and hone abilities in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly fishing. For information, call Betty Bauman at 954-475-9068 or visit http://www.https://www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.
Oct. 9-12: Islamorada All-Tackle Bonefish and Permit Championship. Dubbed the “Fall All-Tackle,” the three-day challenge attracts energized newcomers to face seasoned veterans in a competition that has taken place since 1970. One angler per boat pairs with a licensed captain to vie for division winners’ trophies for the three longest bonefish and three longest permit. The field is limited to 25 participants. For information, email info@fallalltackle.com.
Oct. 28-29: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship Series, Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. For information, visit http://www.https://www.bfctournament.com.
Nov. 4-6: Redbone Celebrity Tournament, Islamorada. Celebrities join other anglers to catch bonefish and redfish to raise money for cystic fibrosis research in this acclaimed tournament in the annual Redbone series. Visit http://www.redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.
Nov. 10-12: Sugarloaf Showdown, Sugarloaf Key. Angling teams can vie for victory by targeting bonefish, permit and barracuda in support of the Florida Keys Guides Trust Foundation during the annual Sugarloaf Showdown. The annual catch-and-release challenge is presented by the Lower Keys Guides Association. Visit http://www.sugarloafshowdown.com.
Nov. 17-19: Cheeca Lodge & Spa All-American Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. Anglers compete for prizes and trophies in this annual event targeting snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The tournament was inspired by the 41st U.S. President George H. W. Bush and honors war heroes in the esteemed competition held over Veterans Day weekend. Proceeds benefit the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. Visit http://www.cheeca.com/allamerican.
Dec. 1-5: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, Islamorada. The first leg of the triple-crown Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series is the only tournament in the series to offer a junior division for anglers age 16 and younger. Unlimited anglers are allowed per vessel. Visit http://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
Dec. 1-July 31, 2023: Key West Fishing Tournament, Key West. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. Visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Dec. 9-11: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament, Islamorada. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for kids age 16 and younger, this event has been held since 1964. Contact fishnbully@msn.com or call 305-240-9337.