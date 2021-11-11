No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Dec. 1-July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multi-month tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Dec. 2-5: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament. The first leg of the triple-crown Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series is the only tournament in the series to offer a junior division for anglers age 16 and younger. Unlimited anglers are allowed per vessel. For information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit https://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com.
Dec. 10-12: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for kids age 16 and younger, this event has been held since 1964. For information, call Tammy Gurgiolo at 305-240-9337 or email fishnbully@msn.com.
Jan. 4-6: Islamorada SailFly Tournament. This time of year, the weather is typically ideal for a hot Atlantic sailfish bite. Entrants can compete in one of the toughest and most exciting angling events of the year. For information, call Randy Towe at 305-394-2667 or email islamoradasailfly@yahoo.com.
Jan. 7-8: Fish for Holly Sailfish Tournament in Islamorada. Created to raise money for Keys scholarships and domestic violence initiatives, this memorial tournament honors the late Holly Given, a Keys resident and avid angler. Participants are to gather at Postcard Inn to compete for top male, female and junior angler awards as well top team and fun fish categories. For information, visit http://fishforholly.com/tournament.
Jan. 13-16: Key West Kingfish Mayhem. This the first tournament of the five-leg Kingfish Mayhem Pro Series. In the winter, Key West is the staging ground for King Mackerel before they start their annual migration in the Gulf. Big fish from the 50-70 lb. range are common in these areas, which creates an exciting and competitive environment at the weigh-in. This event has been enhanced by adding tuna, mahi and wahoo, for a four-species tournament. Teams from all around travel to join this world-class event for their shot at claiming King of Key West. For information, visit https://www.meatmayhemtournaments.com/event/leg-one-key-west-kingfish-mayhem-2022.
Jan. 21-23: Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament in Islamorada. The Presidential is one of the most prestigious offshore tournaments in the Florida Keys, and serves as the third and final leg of the three-pronged Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship. The FKGC is both an angler tournament as well as a team tournament. Each team must fish aboard the same boat in all three events. At least one angler of each team entered must fish all three events. This format stems from a long history of sailfish tri-fectas. Teams compete to win the coveted Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Tournament trophy. For information, call Liz Hill at 305-451-5094 or visit https://www.cheeca.com/experience/fishing.
Jan. 26-27: IFC Sailfish Tournament In Islamorada. Presented by the Islamorada Fishing Club, the event this year is the third and final leg of the three-pronged Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series, attracting teams of elite sport fishermen. A total cash payout for a full field at the IFC Sailfish Tournament could reach $30,000. For information, visit http://theislamoradafishingclub.com.
Jan. 30-31: Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open. Headquartered at the Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, this fun fishing event is only for actively employed bartenders and restaurant employees. Trophies are awarded to individual anglers as well as the bar a team represents, with the huge perpetual trophy going to the winners along with bragging rights for a year. For information, call Dianne Harbaugh at 305-522-4868 or email ditournaments@aol.com.