No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Oct. 11-13: Islamorada All-Tackle Bonefish and Permit Championship. Dubbed the “Fall All-Tackle,” the three-day challenge attracts energized newcomers to face seasoned veterans in a competition that has taken place since 1970. One angler per boat pairs with a licensed captain to vie for division winners’ trophies for the three longest bonefish and three longest permits. The field is limited to 25 participants. For information, visit info@fallalltackle.com https://www.fallalltackle.com.
Oct. 15-17: “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Florida Keys Saltwater Seminar in Islamorada. Female fishing fans can learn or polish angling skills during the award-winning weekend seminar. More than 8,000 female graduates have immersed themselves in the lighthearted yet skill-heavy curriculum to learn and hone abilities in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly fishing. Participants can network on Friday, learn on Saturday and go fishing on Sunday. Sign up for Friday fishing to be entered into the Fishing Fever’s non-intimidating competition for those fishing both days. For information, visit https://www.ladiesletsgofishing.com/fishing-seminars/florida-keys.
Oct. 29-30: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship Series in Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals 1 point. Awards given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. For information, visit https://www.bfctournament.com.
Nov. 5-7: Robert James Sales Redbone Celebrity Tournament in Islamorada. Celebrities join other anglers to catch bonefish and redfish to raise money for cystic fibrosis research in the final event of the annual Redbone Trilogy tournament series. For information, visit https://www.redbone.org/tourn_sched.html.
Nov. 12-14: Cheeca Lodge & Spa All-American Backcountry Tournament in Islamorada. Anglers compete for prizes and trophies in this annual event targeting snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The tournament was inspired by former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and honors war heroes in the esteemed competition held over Veterans Day weekend. Proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation. For information, visit https://www.cheeca.com/experience/fishing/all-american-fishing-tournament.
Dec. 2-5: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament. The first leg of the triple crown Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series is the only tournament in the series to offer a Junior Division for anglers 16 and younger. Unlimited anglers are allowed per vessel. For information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit https://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com.
Dec. 10-12: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for anglers 16 and younger, this event has been held since 1964. For information, call Tammy Gurgiolo at 305-240-9337 or email fishnbully@msn.com.