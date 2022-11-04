There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Friday through Sunday, Nov. 4-6: Redbone Celebrity Tournament, Islamorada. Celebrities join other anglers to catch bonefish and redfish to raise money for cystic fibrosis research in this acclaimed tournament in the annual Redbone series. Visit http://www.redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.