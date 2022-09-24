There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Through Sunday, Sept. 25: Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge, Key Largo. This annual tournament offers anglers the opportunity to win coveted trophies for trout, snook and redfish. A popular weekend auction showcase and Sunday evening dinner are open to the public. Proceeds support local vocational scholarships for all ages and Take Stock in Children scholarships for financially challenged Upper Keys students. For information, visit https://keylargorotary.org/page/take-stock-in-children-backcountry-challenge.