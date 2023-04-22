There’s always something to fish for in the waters of the Florida Keys. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31, 2023: Key West Fishing Tournament, Key West. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15), and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. Anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for various prizes. Visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
April 20-22: Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament, Marathon. A boat tournament with a release format, the challenge benefits Mission Fishin’, a South Florida nonprofit that helps fund marine adventures for foster children, youngsters with special needs and their families. Prizes are to be awarded to the top three boat teams and top male, female and junior anglers among others. Visit http://www.marathonsailfish.com.
April 23-26: Herman Lucerne Memorial Tarpon Cup, Islamorada. The Islamorada-based Herman Lucerne Memorial Tarpon Cup features 25 guided anglers competing to catch and release the most tarpon over 4 feet in length on 16-pound tippet. For information, visit http://www.hermanlucernememorial.com.
April 28-29: Key West Association of Realtors Sailfish Tournament, Key West and Lower Keys. As well as releasing sailfish in the fun yet competitive challenge, anglers can target dolphin fish, blackfin tuna and kingfish for points. Awards await the top three boat teams, top overall angler and woman angler, and those who catch the biggest dolphin fish, tuna and kingfish. The tournament benefits Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe. Visit http://www.kwarfishing.com.
April 30-May 4: 36th annual Faro Blanco Invitational Tarpon Tournament, Marathon. This unique team tournament in the heart of tarpon season, with two to four anglers per team/boat, allows anglers to fish three of the four nights with three different captains at three different bridges: Bahia Honda, Long Key and the world-famous Seven Mile. Proceeds from the charity tournament benefit Ronald McDonald House. Contact Donna Vankirk at 305-393-0699 or captdonna1@aol.com.
May 5-7: Marathon Offshore Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament, Marathon. Up to $25,000 in cash and prizes awaits the top anglers who catch the largest bull and cow dolphin fish combined, while other prizes are awarded to anglers catching the largest dolphin, wahoo, tuna and tripletail. Visit http://www.marathonoffshoretournament.com.
May 6-8: Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo, Islamorada. Honoring the memory of Nick Sheahan, a Florida Keys student, this tournament benefits a namesake community scholarship fund that has distributed more than $360,000 to date. Hosted at Tavernier Creek Marina, the event features cash prizes and $25,000 to the angler with a dolphin fish that beats the state record. Visit http://www.nicksheahan.com.
May 6-10: Tarponian Tournament, Marathon. Rules of this high-energy three-evening tournament mandate that each team fishes with a different captain each outing. Teams also rotate among the three major bridge channels in Marathon, so any potential “hot spots” are shared among all anglers. Call 215-542-1492 or email dbreznicky@breznickyassociates.com.
May 19-21: ‘Ladies Let’s Go Fishing’ Screamin’ Reels Tournament, Islamorada. Intended for novice anglers, this weekend is about learning and a nonintimidating, fun competition with the “Ladies Let’s Go Fishing” university organizers. Participants can charter a professional boat or fish on their own boat. This is a casual tournament with prizes for the heaviest offshore fish and longest inshore fish, drawings for prizes for those who caught fish and bonus drawings. Visit http://www.ladiesletsgofishing.com/.
June 2-4: Ninth annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, Key Largo. This tournament is headquartered at Skippers Dockside Restaurant behind Key Largo’s Holiday Inn. Cash prizes of over $60,000 include a first-place prize of $20,000 as well as prizes for the top six teams and top lady and junior anglers. Visit http://www.skipperstournaments.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
June 2-4: Original Big Pine & Lower Keys Dolphin Tournament, Big Pine Key. The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce presents this annual event where anglers contend for over $35,000 in cash prizes and awards. A cash prize of $20,000 is given for the largest dolphin fish over 50 pounds. Additional prizes await winners in open, ladies and youth divisions. Visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com/chamber-events/.
June 5-9: 48th annual Don Hawley Tarpon Fly Tournament, Islamorada. Up to 25 of the world’s top fly-rod anglers endure a five-day test of patience and finesse, fishing Keys waters using fly tackle and 12-pound tippet. Named for the late fly fisherman and conservationist Don Hawley, the tournament benefits the Guides Trust Foundation, assisting professional fishing guides and supporting backcountry fishery conservation programs. Visit http://www.guidestrustfoundation.org.
June 9-10: Ladies Dolphin Tournament, Tavernier. Hosted by the Florida Keys Elks Lodge, this event welcomes female angler teams to compete for the highest aggregate weight of three dolphin fish. Cash and prizes are awarded to first- through third-place finishers and for the largest dolphin caught. Visit http://www.floridakeyselks1872.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
June 19-23: 60th annual Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament. Islamorada. This annual challenge appeals to “tarpon addicts”; experienced anglers apply to compete in what is referred to locally as the “Wimbledon of tarpon fishing.” Headquartered at the Lorelei Restaurant and Marina, the all-release event is limited to 25 anglers by invitation only. Proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation of the Florida Keys. Visit http://www.goldcuptt.com.
June 23-25: Florida Keys PBA Dolphin Tournament, Stock Island. Hosted by volunteers on behalf of the Florida Keys Police Benevolent Association, the tournament targets dolphin fish and is headquartered on Stock Island. Cash prizes await the first- through fourth-place anglers and the top junior, female and PBA member anglers. Proceeds primarily benefit the Autism Society of the Keys and the Love Fund Inc. Visit http://www.keysdolphintournament.com.
June 28-29: IFC Captain’s Cup Dolphin Tournament, Islamorada. Teams of up to four anglers compete for top prizes, and the total combined weight of three fish determines the winning team. If up to 25 boats register, first-prize cash winnings can reach $25,000. Visit http://www.theislamoradafishingclub.com or email vinnie@theislamoradafishingclub.com.
July 4-6: Billy Knowles Memorial Poor Boys Tarpon Fly Tournament, Islamorada. A fun tarpon-on-fly tournament open to all anglers. The team with the most releases of tarpon 4 feet and longer wins. Boats can leave from any dock from Harry Harris Park to Duck Key. Tournament events are held at the Lorelei Restaurant and Marina in Islamorada. Visit http://www.poorboys.info or email poorboystournment@gmail.com.
July 16-19: Del Brown Permit Tournament, Sugarloaf Key. Anglers fly fish on the flats in a challenge that honors the late angling pioneer Del Brown, who caught and released more than 500 permit off the Keys. Professionals and guides are allowed to compete as well. Visit http://www.delbrown.com or email info@delbrown.com.
July 19-22: Key West Marlin Tournament, Key West. Anglers ply the waters once fished by novelist Ernest Hemingway, vying for $50,000 in guaranteed cash prizes. Held in conjunction with Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festival, the event awards $25,000 to the first-place team. Teams can enter one fun fish (dolphin fish, tuna, wahoo or released sailfish) per day to add to their point total. Registration is capped at 75 boats. Visit http://www.keywestmarlin.com.
Aug. 14: Bartenders Dolphin Tournament, Layton. This new one-day “funday” dolphin tournament is open to bartenders and restaurant employees. Kick-off and weigh-in events are to be held at the Florida Boy restaurant at Mile Marker 68 in Layton. Email ditournaments@aol.com.
Sept. 15-17: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship. Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored, and are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, sea trout, snapper, bonefish and black drum or bass with the goal being to catch all seven species. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at a ceremony hosted at the Islander Resort. Visit http://www/hermanlucernememorial.com or email wesley@lockeandkeyproductions.com.
Sept. 22-24: Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge, Key Largo. This annual tournament put on by the Rotary Club of Key Largo offers anglers the opportunity to win coveted trophies for trout, snook and redfish. Fishing is allowed around the clock from Friday night through Sunday afternoon. A popular weekend auction showcase and Sunday evening dinner are open to the public. Proceeds support vocational and educational scholarships for financially challenged Upper Keys students. Visit http://www.keylargorotary.org/.
Oct. 9-11: Islamorada Fall All-Tackle Bonefish and Permit Championship, Islamorada. Dubbed the “Fall All-Tackle,” the three-day challenge attracts energized newcomers to face seasoned veterans in a competition that has taken place since 1970. One angler per boat pairs with a licensed captain to vie for division winner’s trophies for the three longest bonefish and three longest permit. Email islamoradafallalltackle@gmail.com.
Oct. 13-15: “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Florida Keys Saltwater Seminar and Fishing Fever Inshore/Offshore Tournament, Islamorada. Female fishing fans can learn or polish angling skills during the award-winning weekend seminar with two days of optional charter fishing and Fishing Fever Fun Tournament. More than 8,000 female graduates have immersed themselves in the lighthearted yet skill-heavy curriculum to learn and hone abilities in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly-fishing. Visit http://www.ladiesletsgofishing.com or email fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com.
Oct. 15-18: IWFA Islamorada Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. One of the International Women’s Fishing Association’s longest standing and most popular tournament events, the IWFA event is based each year at the Islamorada Fishing Club. Female anglers target species including bonefish, snook, tarpon, permit, redfish, spotted sea trout and more in the backcountry waters of Everglades National Park. Visit http://www.iwfa.org.
Oct. 19-20: Casting for Cats Women’s Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. Female anglers earn points for catching bonefish, permit, tarpon, snook and redfish using bait, artificial lures or fly tackle. Points are also awarded for ladyfish, sharks, jacks and spotted sea trout. The event is a major fundraiser to help control the feral cat population in the Upper Keys. Call Sharon Mahoney Ellenwood at 305-664-2012.
Oct. 27-28: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship, Islamorada. Tournament anglers compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish, and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. Visit http://www.BFCtournament.com.
Nov. 9-11: Cheeca Lodge & Spa All-American Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. Anglers compete for prizes and trophies in this annual all-release event targeting snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The tournament was inspired by George H. W. Bush, the 41st U.S. president, and honors war heroes in an esteemed competition held over Veterans Day weekend. Proceeds benefit the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. Visit http://www.cheeca.com/allamerican.
Nov. 16-18: Sugarloaf Showdown, Sugarloaf Key. Angling teams can vie for victory by targeting bonefish, permit and barracuda in support of the Florida Keys Guides Trust Foundation during the annual Sugarloaf Showdown. The catch-and-release challenge is presented by the Lower Keys Guides Association. Visit http://www.sugarloafshowdown.com.
Nov. 30 to Dec. 3: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, Islamorada. The first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship trifecta is the only tournament in the series to offer a junior division for anglers age 16 and younger. Unlimited anglers are allowed per vessel. Visit http://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
Dec. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024: Key West Fishing Tournament, Key West. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10 years old). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. Visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Dec. 15-17: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament. Islamorada. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for kids age 16 and younger, this event has been held since 1964. Contact fishnbully@msn.com or call 305-240-9337.