No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Through Saturday, March 5: Jimmy Johnson’s National Billfish Championship in Key Largo. Hosted by Jimmy Johnson, two-time Super Bowl winning coach and former head coach at the University of Miami, the prestigious event benefits the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and other charities. Anglers on the winning boat receive custom-designed Jimmy Johnson’s NBC Championship rings. Participants fish in 100 miles of waters from Key Largo to Palm Beach. For information, visit https://jjfishweek.com.
March 7-10: March Merkin Invitational Permit Tournament in Key West. This charity flats-and-fly-only tournament challenges anglers to catch, tag and release silvery permit to vie for elite titles. The event is traditionally held at the Key West Harbour Yacht Club on Stock Island, and features a silent online auction. For information, email info@LKGA.org or visit https://marchmerkin.com.