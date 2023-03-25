Nothing but good times, great weather

Nothing but good times, great weather and great fishing for Hannah and her father, Mike Dalton, from Hiawassee, Georgia, on board with Capt. Kevin Wilson, Barbie Wilson and boat dog Chloe. Hannah got to pet a remora, dove for a conch shell (and returned it unharmed) at Pelican shoal and feed a nurse shark back at the dock, and they enjoyed a fresh fish lunch at Geiger Key Marina.

 Photo provided by Knee Deep Charters

There’s always something to fish for in the waters of the Florida Keys. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Through July 31, 2023: Key West Fishing Tournament, Key West. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15), and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. Anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for various prizes. Visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.