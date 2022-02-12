No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishing tournament.com.
Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10-12: Cuda Bowl in Sugarloaf. The toothy barracuda are prey for competitors in this annual challenge. The all-release flats tournament got its name because it’s scheduled each year just before the Super Bowl. Fishing is scheduled Friday and Saturday and must not exceed eight hours per day. Anglers and guides can leave from and return to the marina of their choice, but rules mandate that by 5:30 p.m. each day they must bring their catch forms and photos of fish caught to South of Seven Restaurant on Sugarloaf. For information, email lorenrea@icloud.com or visit https://www.cudabowl.com/faqs.
Feb. 25-26: Backcountry Fly Championship Series in Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion and runner-up, and to the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish. The field is limited to 30 boats. For information, visit https://www.bfctournament.com.
March 1-5: Jimmy Johnson’s National Billfish Championship in Key Largo. Hosted by Jimmy Johnson, two-time Super Bowl winning coach and former head coach at the University of Miami, the prestigious event benefits the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and other charities. Anglers on the winning boat receive custom-designed Jimmy Johnson’s NBC Championship rings. Participants fish in 100 miles of waters from Key Largo to Palm Beach. For information, visit https://jjfishweek.com.
March 7-10: March Merkin Invitational Permit Tournament in Key West. This charity flats-and-fly-only tournament challenges anglers to catch, tag and release silvery permit to vie for elite titles. The event is traditionally held at the Key West Harbour Yacht Club on Stock Island, and features a silent online auction. For information, email info@LKGA.org or visit https://marchmerkin.com.