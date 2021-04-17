No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
April 25-28: Herman Lucerne Memorial Tarpon Cup in Islamorada. This is an old-school, “downtown Islamorada” kind of tournament, headquartered at the Islander Resort. True to the Herman Lucerne spirit of inclusiveness, the Tarpon Cup includes both guided and unguided divisions. Teams are limited to 20. For information, visit http://hermanlucernememorial.com.
April 30-May 2: Marathon Offshore Bull & Cow Dolphin Tournament. Up to $30,000 in cash and prizes await the top anglers who catch the largest bull and cow combined, while other prizes are awarded to anglers catching the largest dolphin fish, wahoo, tuna and tripletail. For information, visit https://www.marathonoffshoretournament.com.
April 30-May 2: Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo in Islamorada. Honoring the memory of Nick Sheahan, a Florida Keys student, this tournament benefits a namesake community scholarship fund that has distributed more than $170,000 to date. Hosted at Tavernier Creek Marina, the event features cash prizes and $25,000 to the angler with a dolphin fish who beats the state record. For information, email mpmanate@bellsouth.net or visit https://nicksheahan.com.
May 7-8: 15th annual Mother’s Day Dolphin Tournament in Marathon. Join a fun and festive one-day fishing tournament for the heaviest mahi mahi. The entire event is a fundraiser to help Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys build 11 more affordable homes in Marathon, starting this year. This angler tournament awards four categories: Professional, Weekend Warrior, Ladies Only and Jr. Angler (age 16 cutoff). Registration fee donation is $175 per weekend warrior and pro anglers; $100 per lady angler and $75 per junior angler. Register online. For information, visit https://habitatmiddlekeys.org/dolphin-tournament.php.
June 4-6: 28th annual Original Big Pine & Lower Keys Dolphin Tournament. The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce presents this annual event where anglers contend for more than $35,000 in cash prizes and awards. A special cash prize of $20,000 is awarded for the largest dolphin weighing more than 50 pounds. Additional prizes for winners in open, ladies and youth divisions. For information, visit the website at https://www.lowerkeyschamber.com.
June 4-6: Seventh annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament in Key Largo. This tournament is headquartered at Skippers Dockside Restaurant, behind Key Largo’s Holiday Inn. Cash prizes of more than $60,000 include a first-place prize of $20,000, as well as prizes for the top six teams and top lady and junior anglers. For information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit https://www.skipperstournaments.com.
June 11-12: Eighth annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament in Islamorada. Hosted by the Florida Keys Elks Lodge, this event welcomes female angler teams to compete for the highest aggregate weight of three dolphin fish. Cash and prizes are awarded to first- through third-place finishers, and for the largest dolphin caught. For information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit http://floridakeyselks1872.com/#.
June 11-12: Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Screamin’ Reels Tournament in Islamorada. Intended for novice anglers, this weekend is about learning and a non-intimidating, fun competition with the Ladies Let’s Go Fishing university organizers. Species include legal inshore and offshore fish. Charter a professional boat or fish on your own boat. This is a casual tournament with prizes for heaviest offshore fish, longest inshore fish and drawings for prizes of those who caught fish, plus bonus drawings. Dates and schedule subject to change. For information, email info@ladiesletsgofishing.com or visit https://www.ladiesletsgofishing.com/fishing-seminars/florida-keys.
June 18-20: VFW Fishing Tournament in Key West. A family fun tournament, this event awards up to $3,000 for the heaviest dolphin. All proceeds benefit disabled and needy veterans in Monroe County. A new First Responder category has been added, for police, firefighters and paramedics/EMTs, along with other angler categories. For information, visit https://www.vfwpost3911.org/tournament.
June 23-24: IFC Captains Cup Dolphin Tournament in Islamorada. Teams of up to four anglers compete for top prizes, and the total combined weight of three fish determines the winning team. If up to 25 boats register, first-prize cash winnings can reach $25,000. For information, visit http://theislamoradafishingclub.com.