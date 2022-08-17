MIller fish pic

It was a tough bite with a slack east tide for Shelley, Thomas and Craig Miller, of Shreveport, Louisiana, but Shelley released a ribbon fish and ended up with 23 yellowtails while fishing with Capt. Kevin and Barbie Wilson along with boat dog Chloe aboard Knee Deep Charters.

 Photo provided

There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Sept. 9-11: Robert James Sales S.L.A.M. Tournament, Key West. In the first of three tournaments in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, also called The Trilogy, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve the coveted “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. For information, visit http://www.redbone.org.