There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Sept. 16-18: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship, Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish in multiple species only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored. Anglers are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, seatrout, snapper, bonefish and black drum. Awards are given in 22 individual categories. For information, visit https://www.hermanlucernememorial.com/.