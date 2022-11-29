There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Dec. 1-5: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, Islamorada. The first leg of the triple-crown Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series is the only tournament in the series to offer a junior division for anglers aged 16 and younger. Complete anglers are allowed per vessel. Visit http://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.