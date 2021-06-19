No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For more information, visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Through Sunday, June 20: VFW Fishing Tournament in Key West. A family-fun tournament, this event awards up to $3,000 for the heaviest dolphin. All proceeds benefit disabled and needy veterans in Monroe County. A new First Responder category has been added for police, firefighters and paramedics/EMTs, to go along with other angler categories. For information, visit http://www.vfwpost3911.org/tournament or call Pete Thomas 610-304-2392.
June 21-25: 58th annual Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament in Islamorada. This annual challenge appeals to “tarpon addicts,” and both experienced and novice anglers apply to compete in what is referred to locally as the “Wimbledon of tarpon fishing.” Headquartered at the Lorelei Restaurant and Marina, the all-release event is limited to 25 anglers by invitation only. Partial proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation of the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://goldcuptt.com.
June 23-24: IFC Captains Cup Dolphin Tournament in Islamorada. Teams of up to four anglers compete for top prizes, and the total combined weight of three fish determines the winning team. If up to 25 boats register, first-prize cash winnings can reach $25,000. For information, visit http://www.theislamoradafishingclub.com.