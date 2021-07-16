No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multi-month tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For more information, visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Sunday through Wednesday: Del Brown Permit Tournament in Key West. Anglers fly-fish on the flats in a challenge that honors the late angling pioneer Del Brown, who caught and released more than 500 permit off the Keys. Professionals and guides are allowed to compete as well. For information, email info@delbrown.com or visit https://delbrown.com.
Wednesday through July 24: Stock Island Marina Village Key West Marlin Tournament. Anglers ply the waters once fished by novelist Ernest Hemingway, vying for $50,000 in guaranteed cash prizes. Held in conjunction with Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festival, the event awards $25,000 to the first-place team. Teams can enter one fun fish (dolphin, tuna, wahoo or released sailfish) per day to add to their point total. For information, visit http://www.keywestmarlin.com.
Sept. 10-12: Robert James Sales S.L.A.M. Celebrity Tournament in Key West. In the first of three tournaments in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, also called The Trilogy, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve the coveted “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. For information, visit https://www.redbone.org/tourn_sched.html.
Sept. 17-19: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship in Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish in multiple species only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored. Anglers are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, seatrout, snapper, bonefish and black drum. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at the awards ceremony at the Islander Resort. For information, visit https://www.hermanlucernememorial.com/tournament-info/#tournament_info.