No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishing tournament.com.
Through Saturday, March 5: Jimmy Johnson’s National Billfish Championship in Key Largo. Hosted by Jimmy Johnson, two-time Super Bowl winning coach and former head coach at the University of Miami, the prestigious event benefits the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and other charities. Anglers on the winning boat receive custom-designed Jimmy Johnson’s NBC Championship rings. Participants fish in 100 miles of waters from Key Largo to Palm Beach. For information, visit https://jjfishweek.com.
March 7-10: March Merkin Invitational Permit Tournament in Key West. This charity flats-and-fly-only tournament challenges anglers to catch, tag and release silvery permit to vie for elite titles. The event is traditionally held at the Key West Harbour Yacht Club on Stock Island, and features a silent online auction. For information, email info@LKGA.org or visit https://marchmerkin.com.
April 8-10: Robert-James Sales Redbone @ Large Sunrise/Sunset Tarpon Tournament in Islamorada. The Upper Keys competition is one of dozens of fishing events held each year whose proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For information, visit https://redbone.org/.
April 21-23: Inaugural Marathon Sailfish Tournament. Anglers not only showcase their fishing talents but also help make a difference in people’s lives. This fun sailfish competition raises funds for a Keys charity, Mission Fishin’, that helps foster children, children with special needs and their families. Thursday kickoff event is at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Tiki from 3 to 6 p.m. Lines-in fishing is Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an awards banquet to follow at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters. To register online or for information, visit https://marathonsailfish.com/.
April 24-28: Herman Lucerne Memorial Tarpon Cup in Islamorada. This is an old school, downtown Islamorada kind of tournament, to be headquartered at the Islander Resort. True to the Herman Lucerne spirit of inclusiveness, the Tarpon Cup includes both Guided and Unguided divisions. Teams are limited to 20. For information, https://www.hermanlucernememorial.com/tournament-info/#tournament_info.
May 1-4: Tarponian Tournament in Marathon. Rules of this high-energy, three-evening tournament mandate that each team fishes with a different captain each outing. Teams also rotate among the three major bridge channels in Marathon, so any potential “hot spots” are shared among all anglers. For information, call 215-542-1492 or email dbreznicky@breznickyassociates.com.
May 5-7: Marathon Offshore Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament. A grand prize of up to $10,000 cash goes to the team that catches the largest bull and cow dolphin fish combined. Cash prizes for second and third place as well. Other prizes are awarded to anglers catching the largest dolphin, wahoo, tuna and tripletail. For information, call Jack Carlson at 305-481-0495, email carlson.jack@ymail.com or visit https://www.marathonoffshoretournament.com/schedule-of-events/.
May 6-8: Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo in Islamorada. Honoring the memory of Nick Sheahan, a Florida Keys student, this tournament benefits a namesake community scholarship fund that has distributed more than $170,000 to date. Hosted at Tavernier Creek Marina, the event features cash prizes and $25,000 to the angler with a dolphin fish that beats the state record. For information, email mpmanate@bellsouth.net or visit https://nicksheahan.com/.
May 6-7: 16th annual Mother’s Day Dolphin Tournament in Marathon. Join this festive, one-day fun fishing tournament for the heaviest mahi mahi. The entire event is a fundraiser to help Habitat Middle Keys build 11 additional affordable homes in Marathon. This angler tournament includes four prize categories: Professional, Weekend Warrior, Ladies Only and Jr. Angler (16 and younger). Registration fee is a donation is $175 per weekend warrior and pro anglers; $100 per lady angler and $75 per junior angler. For information, visit https://habitatmiddlekeys.org/dolphin-tournament.php.
May 16-19: 35th annual Faro Blanco Invitational Tarpon Tournament in Marathon. This unique team tournament in the heart of tarpon season, with two to four anglers per team/boat, allows anglers to fish three of the four nights with three different captains at three different bridges: Bahia Honda, Long Key and the world-famous Seven-Mile Bridge. Proceeds from the charity tournament benefit Ronald McDonald House. For information, call Donna Vankirk at 305-393-0699 or email captdonna1@aol.com.